Former Cardinal Lance Berkman speaks to area athletes at FCA banquet

There isn't a St. Louis Cardinals fan alive in the Tri-States that doesn't remember Lance Berkman's heroics for the redbirds in the team's 2011 title run.



And Monday night the Western Illinois Fellowship of Christian Athletes welcomed the six time all-star to it's annual banquet to speak to area athletes from all over the Tri-States.



"I remember vividly being in their shoes so it's not hard to kind of put myself back there," said Berkman.



The FCA, which is based in Jacksonville, Ill., uses this event as its main fundraiser to pay for its ministries and camps and the former Cardinal hero was there to help.



"I believe that God has blessed each of us wwith a platform and that we are obligated to use the talents that we have to further God's kingdom," he said.



The FCA has a larger goal for Monday's event in mind, however. Western Illinois FCA representative Todd Sweatman wants to fund a permanent office and representative in the Gem City and ith the help of the 2011 World Series hero, Sweatman feels like anything is possible.



"If we can get that foothold here there are a lot of kids here to reach and it's just a really positive way we can change communities and Lance Berkman gets the job done," he said.



With donations from the event the FCA hopes to make their Quincy office a reality but above all, Berkman and the FCA hope this banquet serves a higher purpose.



"They (he kids) have a mentor in their coaches and we really try to minister to those coaches and then minister to those kids through those coaches," said Sweatman.



With an office and representative in Quincy, Sweatman hopes to offer more scholarships, ministries and camps to local athletes.



