Concerns over Quincy city truck purchase answered

After questions over a truck that the city of Quincy purchased, its lawyers say it was bought legally and followed city code.

Some aldermen took issue because the truck bought for the Quincy Regional Airport wasn't the vehicle city council approved.The city's legal counsel says it falls under a modification of contract as it's within $3,000 of the approved purchase.

Officials say this was the result of miscommunication when department heads were changing.

"It was a mistake that was made," Mayor Kyle Moore said. "It was a mistake that met our code. Do we want that to be the normal practice alderman? Of course not, but here a department head made an honest mistake and he's saying he apologizes for it."

Lawyers for the city also say because officials didn't buy the truck through a bid, there's no legal recourse that could fall on the city.