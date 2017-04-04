Organizers say Possum Holler Opry reunion show a huge success

A weekend reunion, celebrating a TV show from WGEM's early days was a huge success, organizers say.



Nearly 800 people attended Saturday night's Possum Holler Opry reunion at Quincy's Morrison Theater, according to Mid-America Military Salute.



They say the two-hour show, which featured skits, classic videos and live music raised more than $11,000 to help area veterans.



The organization is also selling DVDs of the reunion show. Just reach out to Mid-America Military Salute on its website or Facebook page.