Organizers say Possum Holler Opry reunion show a huge success - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Organizers say Possum Holler Opry reunion show a huge success

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
A photo showing the crowd for the Possum Holler Opry reunion show, courtesy of Richard Elsenpeter A photo showing the crowd for the Possum Holler Opry reunion show, courtesy of Richard Elsenpeter

A weekend reunion, celebrating a TV show from WGEM's early days was a huge success, organizers say.

Nearly 800 people attended Saturday night's Possum Holler Opry reunion at Quincy's Morrison Theater, according to Mid-America Military Salute.

They say the two-hour show, which featured skits, classic videos and live music raised more than $11,000 to help area veterans.

The organization is also selling DVDs of the reunion show. Just reach out to Mid-America Military Salute on its website or Facebook page.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.