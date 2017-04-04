Monday's Area Scores - April 3

**High School Soccer, Girls**
Mexico: 0
Hannibal: 10
Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick
Lady Pirates: (4-2, 3-1)
Quincy High: 0
Rock Bridge: 4
Canton (Ill.): 1
Macomb: 0
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Keokuk: 3
Washington: 0
Jarret Johnston/Jamin Klose/Austin West: goals
**High School Track and Field**
(Central Relays)
-- GIRLS Results
1) Liberty: 128
2) Central: 101
3) Macomb: 94
4) Unity: 49
5) Payson: 43
-- BOYS Results
1) Liberty: 110
2) Central: 108
3) Macomb: 105.5
4) Unity: 85
5) Payson: 55.5
-- Multiple Event Winners
Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 800M, 1600M
Lauren Glick (Central): 300M Hurdles, Long Jump
Reed Tate (Liberty): 800M, 1600M
Bryson Grist (Liberty): Shot Put, Discus
Liberty Boys (4x100M Relay): 45.09 **new school record**
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.