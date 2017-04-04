Adams County Clerk anticipates good turnout on Election Day

Voters in Illinois and Missouri head to the polls for municipal elections on Tuesday.

Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh said early voting totals suggested a good turnout for the election.

"We're thinking it's probably going to be 30% to 40% , with the early voter turnout it's probably going to be on the high side of that," he said. "In the past it's been right around that 34% to 35% so we're expecting a little bit higher than that."

Venvertloh added that you can still register to vote, or change your registration information at the County Clerk's Office. He said registering requires two pieces of identification.

"We've got a list down at the clerk's office that will tell you everything that you could use, as far as like a FOID card or state ID, we've got all that information at the clerk's office," he said. "So, if they don't know for sure they may want to just call and we'll run through the list with them so they've got what they need."

Polling are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Illinois and Missouri.