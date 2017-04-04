Thomas wears green jacket & talks Augusta National

Just 11 years old, Hannibal's Quinn Thomas has been enjoying the sights of Augusta National Golf Club following a third-place finish in his age group for the national Drive, Chip and Putt event. He joined WGEM SportsCenter on Tuesday to discuss the event and even getting the chance to try on the green jacket of Fred Couples.
