Illinois had above-normal rainfall during March

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois climate experts say the state saw a rainy March with statewide precipitation more than a half-inch above normal.

Jim Angel is the Illinois state climatologist with the University of Illinois' state water survey. He said Monday that statewide precipitation during March was 3.62 inches. That's more than six-tenths of an inch above normal. Lockport had the highest monthly rainfall total at 7.22 inches.

Angel says precipitation was highest in a band from Quincy east to Chicago with rainfall amounts between 3 and 6 inches, or 1 to 3 inches above normal.

March brought a lot of snow in some areas of Illinois with some places receiving more snow during March than any other month this winter. The highest snowfall was in Waukegan, which had 16.4 inches.

