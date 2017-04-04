VanCamp concedes Quincy Mayoral race to incumbent Kyle Moore

Democrat Dave Bauer clinched his fourth term as Quincy's 2nd Ward Alderman during Tuesday's election.More >>
Independent Jeff VanCamp conceded the Quincy Mayoral race Tuesday night.More >>
The deadline to file your taxes is just two weeks away and local agents say now is when they start to get busy.More >>
With spring getting into full swing, local businesses continue to hire seasonal workers, with some still needing several workers to fill positions.More >>
Election Day arrived and residents went to the polls to cast their vote for key races across the Tri-States, and voter turnout varied greatly.More >>
The Adams County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that animal cruelty charges were no longer being pursued against a Quincy veterinarian.More >>
The West Central Illinois Task Force reported three Quincy residents were arrested Monday on meth charges.More >>
A Pleasant Hill, Illinois, home was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon.More >>
Voters in Illinois and Missouri head to the polls for municipal elections on Tuesday.More >>
A weekend reunion, celebrating a TV show from WGEM's early days was a huge success, organizers say.
