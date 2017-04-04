VanCamp concedes Quincy Mayoral race to incumbent Kyle Moore - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

news alert

VanCamp concedes Quincy Mayoral race to incumbent Kyle Moore

Posted:
VanCamp calls incumbent Kyle Moore to congratulate him. VanCamp calls incumbent Kyle Moore to congratulate him.
Kyle Moore Kyle Moore
Jeff VanCamp Jeff VanCamp
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Independent Quincy Mayoral candidate Jeff VanCamp conceded the race Tuesday night to incumbent Kyle Moore.

VanCamp called Moore to congratulate him just after 8 p.m.

During his campaign, Moore touted plans for neighborhood revitalization, improving the crime rate and bringing business to Quincy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.