Prop 1 passes, banning ammonia in Hannibal drinking water

Voters approved Proposition 1 in Tuesday's election, which would ban using ammonia to treat Hannibal's drinking water.

A group of citizens, who opposed the Hannibal Board of Public Works use of chloramine to treat the city's drinking water, acquired enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot. Residents claimed chloramine use was a health hazard.

Chlorine and ammonia are mixed to create chloramine.

HBPW has insisted the water is safe to drink and meets EPA regulations. BPW officials said using chloramine is a cheaper, more efficient option.

Now that the issue has passed, HBPW officials have 90 days to stop using ammonia to treat the city's drinking water, forcing BPW to revert back to using chlorine as a treatment.