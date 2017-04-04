Bauer wins fourth term as Quincy’s 2nd Ward Alderman - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bauer wins fourth term as Quincy’s 2nd Ward Alderman

Posted:
Dave Bauer Dave Bauer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Democrat Dave Bauer clinched his fourth term as Quincy's 2nd Ward Alderman during Tuesday's election.

Bauer beat Republican challenger Shawn Irvine with 53 percent of the vote.

