3 arrested in Quincy on drug charges

Cameron, Frohn and McNay (left to right)

The West Central Illinois Task Force reported three Quincy residents were arrested Monday on meth charges.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier said a search warrant was executed Monday at 1506 Park Ave. He said officers found meth, lidocaine and drug paraphernelia during the search.

Frazier said Benjamin F. Cameron, 47; Jennifer A. McNay, 35; and Kaitlin M. Frohn, 21, were each arrested for unlawful possession of meth.

Authorities said all three were taken to the Adams County Jail pending court appearances.