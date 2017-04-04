3 arrested in Quincy on drug charges

The West Central Illinois Task Force reported three Quincy residents were arrested Monday on meth charges.More >>
A Quincy man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in February pleaded guilty Monday afternoon, according to court records.More >>
A Macomb man died Friday following a crash near Macomb, according to police.More >>
A McDonough County man was convicted this week of sexually assaulting two kids, according to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Fort Madison Police Department reported a recent spike in burglaries Thursday.More >>
The Quincy Park District will not have to pay any money to a local auto club after a judge's ruling was entered Thursday.More >>
As street crimes continue to trouble Quincy, the police chief says he needs more officers to advance efforts to curb them.More >>
Traffic on Highway 61 was slowed Wednesday evening after a semi crash at the intersection of McMasters and Ely Road in Hannibal.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested Monday on meth charges after a search warrant was executed.More >>
A Pike County, Illinois, man was arrested Monday for hitting a four-year-old child with a belt, according to police.More >>
