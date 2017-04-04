3 arrested in Quincy on drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

3 arrested in Quincy on drug charges

Posted:
Cameron, Frohn and McNay (left to right) Cameron, Frohn and McNay (left to right)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The West Central Illinois Task Force reported three Quincy residents were arrested Monday on meth charges.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier said a search warrant was executed Monday at 1506 Park Ave. He said officers found meth, lidocaine and drug paraphernelia during the search.

Frazier said Benjamin F. Cameron, 47; Jennifer A. McNay, 35; and Kaitlin M. Frohn, 21, were each arrested for unlawful possession of meth.

Authorities said all three were taken to the Adams County Jail pending court appearances.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.