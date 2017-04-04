WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 32)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From April 3 - April 9

Blair Boston (Illini West) -- It was a huge week for the Chargers, who knocked off defending state champ Calhoun while winning the Beardstown Tournament as Boston had three hits, an RBI and got the win in the circle versus Carrollton. She also picked up two wins against Central.

Brodie Dunker (Unity) -- Finally back on the field with conditions better, Dunker took advantage by hitting two home runs against Central and driving in five. He added a two-run jack versus Southeastern while adding an RBI single and picking up the win over Canton.

Will Fromm (Scotland County) -- Perfect on the season still, the Tigers used a big week from their sophomore to win the Putnam County Tournament on Saturday when Fromm combined with another pitcher to toss a no-hitter. He also collected doubles in both games. Against Novinger he belted three homers finishing with eight RBIs.

McKenzie Hall (West Hancock) -- Doing work at the plate and in the circle all week, Hall was a major driving force for the Titans. She tossed a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Monmouth-Roseville Thursday. She added another win earlier in the week while hitting a grand slam.

Malachi Lentz (QND) -- A hitting machine, Lentz collected five hits, scored twice and drove in two runs on Saturday in a doubleheader sweep over Jerseyville. Earlier in the week against Liberty he had two more hits and an RBI in the win.

Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City) -- The team won both meets last week and it was Mehrer who did the most damage, winning the 1,600-and 3,200-meter run at Monroe City Invitational on Thursday and the Palmyra Invitational on Tuesday.

Shelby Stine (Hannibal) -- The Lady Pirates went 3-1 last week and stayed perfect in conference play with three wins. Stine netted 10 goals including a career-high six against Fulton to tie a school record.