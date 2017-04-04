WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 33)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From April 10 - April 16

Aaron Buford (Scotland County) -- A wild week for the senior led to three wins for the Tigers. He started the week with a complete game three-hitter, striking out 12, to beat rival Knox County. A day later he had five hits and two RBIs to beat North Shelby and wrapped up the week going 3 for 4 with two more RBIs against Schuyler County.

McKenzie Foley (QND) -- The comeback continues to be a good one for the senior, who scored a goal on Wednesday in a tough win over Father Tolton and added a hat trick a day later in a win at Riverton to keep the Lady Raiders without a loss on the season.

Lauren Glick (Central) -- At two track and field meets last week, Glick did major damage for her team starting by winning the 300-meter hurdles and long jump on Tuesday at the Jerry Ball Relays. On her home track Friday she took first in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles along with a title in the long jump.

Derek Green (QHS) -- Four wins last week for the Blue Devils lifted spirits after a tough weekend prior and it was Green who did damage at the plate to help. In a Western Big 6 sweep of Rock Island on Saturday, Green collected four hits and six RBIs. He added an RBI single versus Bloomington on Thursday.

Addison Miller (Unity) -- Ending Saturday on an eight-game win streak, the Lady Mustangs used the arm of Miller to keep it moving. Against Triopia on Saturday, Miller tossed a no-hitter while striking out 13. Two days prior against West Hancock, she allowed one hit, striking out 12, to get the win and also got the win on Tuesday versus Rushville-Industry while also hitting a three-run homer.

Nolan Wosman (Palmyra) -- Whether it was at the plate or on the mound, the Panther was key for the team to pick up three wins last week, including handing Clark County its first loss as he struck out the side to end the game. He also homered against Unity and collected three hits - one a home run - against Monroe City.

Maggie Schutte (QHS) -- School records are falling all the time for the junior. She captured the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the Capital City Relays on Friday to set school records in both events. She also broke the school record in the triple jump to take all three events. She finished second in the pole vault while winning the same event earlier in the week at Edwardsville.

Zakila Wiskirchen (Central) -- When she runs... she wins. Pretty simple it seems as it played out last week in two meets, winning the 100- and 200-meter dash at the Jerry Ball Relays and Central Invitational.