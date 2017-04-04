WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 34)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From April 17 - April 23

Connor Artman (Illini West) -- At two track and field meets last week, Artman took home first in plenty of disciplines as the team won as well at both the Rob Garcia Memorial Invite and Fuzz Berges Relays. In the former he picked up top honors in 110- and 300-meter hurdles to go along with a long jump title.

Daytona Dooley (Illini West) -- A big week for the Chargers led to some big wins as Dooley led off the week with a game-winning RBI on Tuesday on the road at Unity. She also had a solo home run in the contest. A day early she had three hits and three RBIs to beat South Fulton. She finished the week with home runs in wins over QHS and Pleasant Plains.

Katlyn Genenbacher (Central) -- An offensive machine for the Panthers, Genenbacher cracked two dingers on Monday to beat Triopia and followed with three hits and seven RBIs in a win over Monmouth-Roseville on Thursday. In that game she had a double and a home run.

Drake Green (QHS) -- The senior right-hander tossed the first no-hitter of his career, striking out nine Friday to beat Rock Island Alleman. Earlier in the week he had an RBI and a double to snap Palmyra's win streak.

Eric Jones (Central) -- The Panthers picked up four wins last week and it was Jones who led the charge, starting off the week pitching seven strong innings to go along with a home run at the plate to beat Monmouth-Roseville. He homered again versus Monmouth-Roseville later in the week and collected multiple RBIs in two wins on Saturday.

Lance Logsdon (Canton) -- One the mound or in the box, the junior had it going last week in two wins. On Thursday he clubbed two home runs and drove in four runs as the Tigers won at Knox County. The following day he didn't allow a run before being removed due to pitch limit, going into the eighth inning at home versus Clark County. He finished with 15 strikeouts.

Taylor Shannan (Fort Madison) -- Two wins last week and it was Shannan who had her foot in the middle of both by collecting a hat trick on Monday in an overtime win at Mount Pleasant, followed by a four-goal day to beat Washington on the road.

Noah Wilson (Palmyra) -- The Panthers grabbed three wins as a team and Wilson was the top golfer in two for the squad. His lowest round came Friday when he fired a 3-under 69 to take medalist honors at South Shelby Invite. He had the low round for the team on Monday at Centralia, shooting a 74 which was good for second.

Gabe Worthington (Hannibal) -- Back-to-back days with a walk-off winning hit makes for a great start to the week. That's what the sophomore did against Boonville and Mexico. For the week he went 7 for 13 with five RBIs.