WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 35)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From April 24 - April 30

Connor Artman (Illini West) -- At the Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays on Friday, the Charger runner dominated the event by taking first in both hurdles disciplines (110 and 300) and the long jump as the team took first place overall.

McKenzie Foley (QND) -- In a wet and nasty afternoon in Burlington on Saturday, Foley scored the only goal in the match to lead the team to a win over Wheaton St. Francis in the Tournament of Champions. The day prior she tallied a hat trick against Ames at the same tournament.

Joe Hendricker (Brown County) -- The Hornet helped hit his way to a win on Monday, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs to help beat Illini West on the road. Later in the week on the mound, he struck out 16 while allowing just one hit to get the win over West Central. He added two hits and an RBI.

Jacob Kroeger (Palmyra) -- Two more Clarence Cannon Conference wins has the Panthers sitting 13-4 overall and Kroeger had his hands in both last week. On Tuesday he had three RBIs in a win over Louisiana and followed it up on Thursday against Centralia, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 in a complete-game shutout.

Cruz Meier (Central) -- The Panthers took on the difficult week and finished perfect as Meier did damage. On Monday, he smacked a three-run homer to beat Canton and followed it on Tuesday with three hits and two RBIs while also closing out the game on the mound to beat West Hancock. He beat the Titans again on Thursday while also hitting a three-run bomb. He added a two-run double in a win over QND on Friday.

Jacey Nall (Central) -- Another four-win week for the Lady Panthers witnessed Nall do a bit of everything. She had three RBIs on Monday in a win over Beardstown and followed by earning the win while striking out 12 to beat West Hancock on Tuesday. Against Western she had a two-run double and a three-run home run and ended the week by striking out 13 to beat West Hancock on Thursday.

Lara Pence (Illini West) -- Pitching her best to end the season, Pence stiffened offenses all week started by allowing one run and two hits while striking out 13 to beat Brown County on Monday. Later in the week she earned the victory over Macomb, striking out nine and walking one while allowing just one hit.

Katelyn Robbins (Liberty) -- School records continue to fall as the young runner broke her own school mark in the 1,600 run on Friday in Hannibal with a time of 5:15.49. The previous day at West Hancock, she broke the school's record in the 800-meter run.

Noah Wilson (Palmyra) -- The two wins for the Panther golfer last week were pretty special. It started with a career-best round on Monday when he shot a six-under 66 to take medalist honors at Tanglewoods Golf Course in Fulton. The senior beat the field by five strokes Wednesday, shooting an even-par 72 at Norwoods Golf Course to win the individual title at the Clarence Cannon Conference championships.