WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 36)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From May 1 - May 7

Connor Bogue (Hannibal) -- On Monday the Pirate fired a 3-over 74 to earn medalist honors in the Class 3 District 4 tournament at Bogey Hills Country Club. The team finished second to also advance to next week's sectional.

Shaughn Malcarne (North Shelby) -- On Saturday at the Class 1 District 2 meet, Malcarne dominated the field by taking first place in the long jump, triple jump and the 100-meter dash. Earlier in the week he won the same three events at the Knox County Open.

Logan Minter (Monroe City) -- The big man started the week by taking first in the shot put at the Clarence Cannon Conference track and field meet and then grabbed top place in both the shot put and discus on Saturday at the Class 2 District 2 meet.

Maggie Schutte (QHS) -- After being cleared to participate on Wednesday due to medical reasons, she wasted no time getting back on top of the podium by taking first in the pole vault, triple jump and 300-meter hurdles Friday at the Western Big 6 meet. She also placed third in the 100 hurdles

Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County) -- It was a wild week for the Tiger, who started it on Monday by taking medalist honors at the Class 1 District 7 golf meet with an 8-over as the team finished second. He finished the week on the track by winning the triple jump at the district meet while qualifying for sectional in the long jump.

Shelby Stine (Hannibal) -- A scoring machine this season for the Lady Pirates, Stine was at it again last week scoring two goals Friday in a North Central Missouri Conference win over Marshall and four goals to start the week to beat Fulton.

Delaney Walker (QND) -- With six saves on Saturday against Normal U-High, Walker posted her 11th shutout of the season for the Lady Raiders, who ended the regular season 17-1-1. She also recorded shutouts last week against St. Thomas More and had five saves against QHS in the shutout.

Brock Wood (South Shelby) -- At the Class 2 District 7 meet hosted by Putnam County, Wood took home first in three disciplines -- long jump, 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. On Monday he took first in the 300-meter hurdles at the conference meet.