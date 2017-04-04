Charges no longer being pursued against Quincy veterinarian

The Adams County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that an animal cruelty charge were no longer being pursued against a Quincy veterinarian.

According to a news release, former state's attorney Jon Barnard entered into an agreement with veterinarian Drew Kaiser before last December. It said as long as Kaiser agreed to surrender his license to the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation, the pending misdemeanor charge would be dismissed.

"While this resolution is not ideal, nor is it a decision I would have made, I believe my office is ethically bound to uphold the terms of the agreement made by the former State’s Attorney," current state's attorney Gary Farha stated.

Farha said since he took over in December, his office has worked with the Quincy Police Department to re-investigate the claims against Kaiser. He said it was determined that they "would be unable to present sufficient evidence against Dr. Kaiser to sustain additional criminal charges."

Kaiser lost his license in January. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation stated Kaiser's license was suspended indefinitely.

IDFPR investigated Kaiser after receiving several complaints, according to documents filed last year.

Kaiser's contract with the City of Quincy to operate the city animal shelter was terminated after the allegations surfaced.