Voter turnout varied across the Tri-States

A Pleasant Hill, Illinois, home was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon.More >>
House members have passed a bill to make Missouri the last state to adopt a prescription drug monitoring program.More >>
The Missouri House has passed a bill to ban cities and counties from using red-light cameras.More >>
A weekend reunion, celebrating a TV show from WGEM's early days was a huge success, organizers say.
After questions over a truck that the city of Quincy purchased, its lawyers say it was bought legally and followed city code.More >>
Plans to replace a bridge on Quincy's north side are finally moving forward Monday, nearly a year and a half after it was approved.More >>
A local gun club has expanded to meet the growing demand, especially with younger people.More >>
A special city council meeting was held Keokuk Monday night to go over strategic planning for projects and the community's needs this year.More >>
Over 4,000 people from 20 different states came to Hamilton, Illinois Monday for a car collector auction. Sullivan Auctioneers held their annual spring collector car auction.More >>
