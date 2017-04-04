Voter turnout varies across the Tri-States

(WGEM) - Election Day is finally here and residents are going to the polls to cast their vote for key races across the Tri-States, and voter turnout has varied greatly.

Adams County has seen a large turnout to vote on key races including Quincy mayoral, aldermanic and park board races. Clerk Chuck Venvertloh said he expects a 30 to 40 percent voter turnout.

Venvertloh said there were a few hiccups with a couple of machines at certain locations, but those issues were fixed and everything else has gone according to plan.

"It seems like we are going pretty good," Venvertloh said. "We are expecting somewhere between 30 - 40 percent, but overall it has been pretty busy out there."

Venvertloh added that around 2,800 people voted early, which accounts for about 6 percent of registered voters.

Voter Diane Liesen said voting was important to her.

"I wanted to see the policeman have the backing that they need with this economy and the way the violence is in Quincy," Liesen said. "They need help."

Across the river in Marion County, Missouri, voter turnout was a much different story.

Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger said voter turnout was 20 percent at best. She said people need to exercise their voting rights and get out and vote because the issues effect them.

"You have a say 'who is going to be sitting on your board,'" Dornberger said. "These are important issues and you need to take interest and make your voice be heard by voting."

The voters who came out in Marion County said one of the main issues that interested them was Proposition 1, which prohibits the use of ammonia in Hannibal drinking water.

"We are all in this together," voter Julie Purpich said. "Good water is essential. We all need it to live. If they can't get out to vote, they should really make an effort to get out to voice because otherwise they don't have a voice."

Polls are open in both Illinois and Missouri until 7 p.m.