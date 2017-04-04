Ernst clinches win in Quincy’s 3rd Ward Alderman race - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ernst clinches win in Quincy’s 3rd Ward Alderman race

Posted:
Tom Ernst Tom Ernst
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Republican Tom Ernst sealed a victory Tuesday in the race for Quincy's 3rd Ward Alderman.

Ernst won the race with 56 percent of the vote.

