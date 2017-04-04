Miles Ahead: QU's all-time hits leader excels with consistent approach

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy University senior outfielder Dominic Miles has no intention of looking back.



At least for now.



But when he does, likely after this season, Miles won't have anything to be ashamed of.



He will exit as the Hawks all-time leader in hits and four other program records are in sight - RBI's, runs scored, at-bats, and walks.



Miles' steady approach at the plate has separated himself from his peers.



"If you're not consistent every at-bat, (and) you're not doing the same things right every day, you're not going to get hits every day," Miles said.



"We want to leave a legacy. You come into a place you want to leave it better when you leave, than what it was when you came in."



Hawks head coach Josh Rabe has had a front row seat to Miles passing him up on the hits list.



Miles is also eight runs away from surpassing Rabe in runs scored.



"It's pretty neat recruiting kids that break your own records," Rabe explained.



"I'm so happy for him. He's going to walk out of here (with) probably four or five records in his possession. He's a local kid (and) his mom and dad have been able to see it, and it's just been a great fit."



This season Miles is second on the team with a .358 batting average. He has 36 hits, a pair of homers, 13 RBI's, and he's scored 29 runs.