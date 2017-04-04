Committed: QND's Bottorff, West Hancock's Fox announce collegiate intentions

(WGEM) -- The Quincy University men's basketball program has landed one of the area's top seniors.



Quincy Notre Dame All-State forward Justin Bottorff announced his verbal commitment to the Hawks via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.



Bottorff averaged 18 points and six rebounds a game during the Raiders run to the Class 2A Elite Eight. His top individual moment came in a regular season win over Danville when he scored a career-high 39 points.



Bottorff can sign his national letter of intent as early as next Wednesday when the signing period begins.



Two-time WGEM Player of the Year in high school football Will Fox has found a place to call his next home.



The West Hancock fullback and linebacker has committed to Monmouth College.



He made his announcement via social media Monday night.



Fox rushed for nearly 1,100 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 8.5 yards per carry last fall despite being limited to eight games because of injury.



He helped guide the Titans to an undefeated regular season for the first time in a decade.