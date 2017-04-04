Lowe's still hiring for seasonal positions

With spring getting into full swing, local businesses continue to hire seasonal workers, with some still needing several workers to fill positions.

Right now, managers at Lowe's in Quincy say they still have at least 10 positions open for seasonal work, which are usually already filled by this point in the spring.

HR Manager Scott Bergman says for those willing to work hard, these positions have led to much more than a part-time job.

"In fact, most every manager we have in the building right now including our store manager started on the sales floor as a part-time or seasonal associate and are now in management," Quincy Lowe's HR Manager Scott Bergman said. "So, it's a good way to prove yourself and show what you can do."

Bergman says for anyone interested in seasonal work, going to Lowe's website is the easiest way to apply. He says some positions offer up to 40 hours a week, and availability is one of the most important things candidates need to have.