Tax agents offer tips as filing deadline looms

Tax paperwork. The deadline to file is Tuesday April 18th. Tax paperwork. The deadline to file is Tuesday April 18th.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The deadline to file your taxes is just two weeks away and local agents say now is when they start to get busy.

Rob Cook with H & R Block in Quincy says this is when many, who have put off filing, start the process. He says if you have received tax documents in the mail, such as a W-2 from an old job or gains on investments, and have already filed taxes, there's still time to make sure those are included.

"It's possible that you may need to file an amendment, which to go back and change the original return and modify it to whatever that new information is. On the other hand, it may just be something that does not affect your tax return and you may just be able to leave it as is," Cook says.

The deadline to file for taxes this year is Tuesday, April 18.

