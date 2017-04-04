Quincy Notre Dame students channel Victorian period for a day

Students also had several reenactments from the Victorian period

Students were living in the past at Quincy Notre Dame Tuesday.

The students celebrated Victorian Day to try and show what it was like to live in the Victorian period, which was from the 1830s to 1901.

Students dressed in period clothing and had several reenactments, all to help students learn what it was like to live back then.

"Kind of portray some of the aspects of Victorian life, that's what we are doing today," QND Student Johnny Ray said. "It's a Victorian Day, so basically throughout the day us seniors have to imitate how the people from the Victorian age would act."

The highlight of the day was a melodrama that was written by a student.