Quincy Notre Dame students channel Victorian period for a day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Notre Dame students channel Victorian period for a day

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
Students dressed up in Victorian period styles Students dressed up in Victorian period styles
Some students even wore top hats Some students even wore top hats
Students gathered for an assembly Students gathered for an assembly
Students also had several reenactments from the Victorian period Students also had several reenactments from the Victorian period

Students were living in the past at Quincy Notre Dame Tuesday.

The students celebrated Victorian Day to try and show what it was like to live in the Victorian period, which was from the 1830s to 1901.

Students dressed in period clothing and had several reenactments, all to help students learn what it was like to live back then.

"Kind of portray some of the aspects of Victorian life, that's what we are doing today," QND Student Johnny Ray said. "It's a Victorian Day, so basically throughout the day us seniors have to imitate how the people from the Victorian age would act."

The highlight of the day was a melodrama that was written by a student.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.