Quincy Notre Dame students channel Victorian period for a day

The West Central Illinois Task Force reported three Quincy residents were arrested Monday on meth charges.More >>
Illinois climate experts say the state saw a rainy March with statewide precipitation more than a half-inch above normal.More >>
A Pleasant Hill, Illinois, home was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon.More >>
House members have passed a bill to make Missouri the last state to adopt a prescription drug monitoring program.More >>
The Missouri House has passed a bill to ban cities and counties from using red-light cameras.More >>
A weekend reunion, celebrating a TV show from WGEM's early days was a huge success, organizers say.
