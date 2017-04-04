Missouri looks to increase school funding

Steinkamp says the waiting list for her early childhood program is bigger than her class size.

Superintendent French says programs like transportation have been underfunded over the years.

Sarah Steinkamp noted that the earlier children can enter a classroom the better.

School officials say the funding increase is part of a statewide push for more preschool education.

The state of Missouri has been looking to fully fund their education foundation formula.

The state of Missouri has been looking to get more children in school at an earlier age.

Lawmakers continue to work on a budget, and one of the heavily discussed topics has been an increase in funding to get more kids in preschool.

Sarah Steinkamp, an early childhood special education teacher at Highland Elementary, in the Lewis County C-1 School District said on Monday that the earlier children can enter a classroom, the better.

"You can never start teaching too young." Steinkamp said. "There's always a need in our school district for early childhood education. We're a Title one special ed program, so our waiting list is higher than our class list."

Superintendent John French added that Missouri's recent pledge to add $45 million to the education foundation formula has been due in part to a push for more early childhood education. French hasn't been convinced it will actually happen.

"I'm real hesitant to believe that we'll actually see full funding truly as far as money out the door from the state to the schools." French said.

French also noted that the state has looked at increasing transportation funding, but after years of cuts, the district would still be underfunded.

"We're still at like 22 percent funded of transportation." French said. "And for a district like us, we have a large amount of square mileage that our district covers."

Teachers like Steinkamp have remained hopeful that the state will come through with its promises. If they do, more students could reap the benefits of early education.

"If students can just learn some routine, and some social skills, maybe some basic numbers and letters, that puts them way ahead when they get to kindergarten," Steinkamp said.

Superintendent French also mentioned that if the funding were to come through, the district would look into possibly offering preschool education.