Local elementary school holds health and wellness program

Washington School held the first ever health and fitness night on Tuesday.

Washington School has been looking to make their students healthier, both in the classroom and at home.

The school held its first ever Health and Fitness Night for parents and students on Tuesday. Families learned about things like exercise and healthy snack alternatives.

Physical Education teacher Nik Broekemeier said the school would like families to practice these healthy habits at home.

"Kids these days are in front of screens way more than we need them to be," Broekemeier said. "And so we need to get them up and busy whether it's indoors, outdoors, as long as they're up and active, that's what's important."

Broekemeier also added that he hopes the event becomes an annual occurrence.