Tuesday's Area Scores - April 4

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Track and Field**

(Palmyra Invitational)
-- Clark County (girls) and Monroe City (boys) win team titles

*Multiple Event Winners*
Halli Karr (Monroe City): 100M Hurdles, High Jump
Blake Hays (Monroe City): 200M, 400M
Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City): 1600M, 3200M

(Rushville/Industry Relays)
-- Rushville/Industry sweeps team titles

(LaPlata Invitational)
-- South Shelby (boys) wins team title


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Hannibal: 160
2) Louisiana: 208
3) Bowling Green: 243
4) South Shelby: 260
-- Co-Medalists -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson and Connor Bogue: 38

1) Palmyra: 153
2) Highland: 185
3) Monroe City: 212
-- Medalist -- Palmyra's Noah Wilson: 34


**High School Soccer, Girls**

QND: 7
Hannibal: 2
Erin Barnes/McKenzie Foley: 2 goals each
Lady Raiders: (6-0-1)

Quincy High: 10
Galesburg: 0
Sierra Woodard: Hat trick
Schay Mulherin: 2 goals


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Holy Trinity: 1
Keokuk: 4
Jamin Klose: 2 goals

Fort Madison: 8
Burlington ND: 4
Chase Rogers: 4 goals


**High School Baseball**

Liberty: 1
QND: 9

Illini West: 3
Central: 2
Kennedy Gooding: WP
Jackson Porter: 2-3, run (Save)

West Central: 4
Griggsville-Perry: 6

Brussels: 2
Pittsfield: 7
Korbyn Personett: 3 RBI's

Calhoun: 2
Brown County: 3
Joe Hendricker: 2-3, 2 RBI's

Macon: 5
Palmyra: 3
Jacob Kroeger: RBI single
Tigers: win despite just 1 hit


**High School Softball**

Rushville/Industry: 9
QND: 11
Carly Wilson: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI's

Illini West: 2
Central: 1
Blair Boston: CG 5-hitter

West Central: 1
Griggsville-Perry: 9
Jordan Brite: CG 3-hitter, 9 K's

South Fulton: 2
Bushnell/WP: 3

Calhoun: 13
Brown County: 1


**College Softball**

Quincy: 7
Truman State: 5
(Game 1)
Lindsey Greene: 2-4, 2 HR's, 5 RBI's

Quincy: 0
Truman State: 12
(Game 2)
Lex Van Nostrand: 2-2, 2 RBI's
Lady Hawks: (12-16, 6-8)

Culver-Stockton: 4
Clarke: 5
(Game 1)
Cassie Burris: 2-3, 2 HR's, 3 RBI's

Culver-Stockton: 3
Clarke: 5
(Game 2)
Sam Powers: 2-run double
Lady Wildcats: (13-9, 8-7)


**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 3
SIU-Edwardsville: 9
Johnathan Fleek: 3-4, RBI
Leathernecks: (7-19)

