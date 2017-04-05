Tuesday's Area Scores - April 4

CE Talton won the triple jump and helped lead Monroe City to a team title at the Palmyra Invitational.

**High School Track and Field**



(Palmyra Invitational)

-- Clark County (girls) and Monroe City (boys) win team titles



*Multiple Event Winners*

Halli Karr (Monroe City): 100M Hurdles, High Jump

Blake Hays (Monroe City): 200M, 400M

Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City): 1600M, 3200M



(Rushville/Industry Relays)

-- Rushville/Industry sweeps team titles



(LaPlata Invitational)

-- South Shelby (boys) wins team title





**High School Golf, Boys**



1) Hannibal: 160

2) Louisiana: 208

3) Bowling Green: 243

4) South Shelby: 260

-- Co-Medalists -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson and Connor Bogue: 38



1) Palmyra: 153

2) Highland: 185

3) Monroe City: 212

-- Medalist -- Palmyra's Noah Wilson: 34





**High School Soccer, Girls**



QND: 7

Hannibal: 2

Erin Barnes/McKenzie Foley: 2 goals each

Lady Raiders: (6-0-1)



Quincy High: 10

Galesburg: 0

Sierra Woodard: Hat trick

Schay Mulherin: 2 goals





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Holy Trinity: 1

Keokuk: 4

Jamin Klose: 2 goals



Fort Madison: 8

Burlington ND: 4

Chase Rogers: 4 goals





**High School Baseball**



Liberty: 1

QND: 9



Illini West: 3

Central: 2

Kennedy Gooding: WP

Jackson Porter: 2-3, run (Save)



West Central: 4

Griggsville-Perry: 6



Brussels: 2

Pittsfield: 7

Korbyn Personett: 3 RBI's



Calhoun: 2

Brown County: 3

Joe Hendricker: 2-3, 2 RBI's



Macon: 5

Palmyra: 3

Jacob Kroeger: RBI single

Tigers: win despite just 1 hit





**High School Softball**



Rushville/Industry: 9

QND: 11

Carly Wilson: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI's



Illini West: 2

Central: 1

Blair Boston: CG 5-hitter



West Central: 1

Griggsville-Perry: 9

Jordan Brite: CG 3-hitter, 9 K's



South Fulton: 2

Bushnell/WP: 3



Calhoun: 13

Brown County: 1





**College Softball**



Quincy: 7

Truman State: 5

(Game 1)

Lindsey Greene: 2-4, 2 HR's, 5 RBI's



Quincy: 0

Truman State: 12

(Game 2)

Lex Van Nostrand: 2-2, 2 RBI's

Lady Hawks: (12-16, 6-8)



Culver-Stockton: 4

Clarke: 5

(Game 1)

Cassie Burris: 2-3, 2 HR's, 3 RBI's



Culver-Stockton: 3

Clarke: 5

(Game 2)

Sam Powers: 2-run double

Lady Wildcats: (13-9, 8-7)





**College Baseball**



Western Illinois: 3

SIU-Edwardsville: 9

Johnathan Fleek: 3-4, RBI

Leathernecks: (7-19)