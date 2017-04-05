Tuesday's Area Scores - April 4

**High School Track and Field**
(Palmyra Invitational)
-- Clark County (girls) and Monroe City (boys) win team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Halli Karr (Monroe City): 100M Hurdles, High Jump
Blake Hays (Monroe City): 200M, 400M
Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City): 1600M, 3200M
(Rushville/Industry Relays)
-- Rushville/Industry sweeps team titles
(LaPlata Invitational)
-- South Shelby (boys) wins team title
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Hannibal: 160
2) Louisiana: 208
3) Bowling Green: 243
4) South Shelby: 260
-- Co-Medalists -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson and Connor Bogue: 38
1) Palmyra: 153
2) Highland: 185
3) Monroe City: 212
-- Medalist -- Palmyra's Noah Wilson: 34
**High School Soccer, Girls**
QND: 7
Hannibal: 2
Erin Barnes/McKenzie Foley: 2 goals each
Lady Raiders: (6-0-1)
Quincy High: 10
Galesburg: 0
Sierra Woodard: Hat trick
Schay Mulherin: 2 goals
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Holy Trinity: 1
Keokuk: 4
Jamin Klose: 2 goals
Fort Madison: 8
Burlington ND: 4
Chase Rogers: 4 goals
**High School Baseball**
Liberty: 1
QND: 9
Illini West: 3
Central: 2
Kennedy Gooding: WP
Jackson Porter: 2-3, run (Save)
West Central: 4
Griggsville-Perry: 6
Brussels: 2
Pittsfield: 7
Korbyn Personett: 3 RBI's
Calhoun: 2
Brown County: 3
Joe Hendricker: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Macon: 5
Palmyra: 3
Jacob Kroeger: RBI single
Tigers: win despite just 1 hit
**High School Softball**
Rushville/Industry: 9
QND: 11
Carly Wilson: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI's
Illini West: 2
Central: 1
Blair Boston: CG 5-hitter
West Central: 1
Griggsville-Perry: 9
Jordan Brite: CG 3-hitter, 9 K's
South Fulton: 2
Bushnell/WP: 3
Calhoun: 13
Brown County: 1
**College Softball**
Quincy: 7
Truman State: 5
(Game 1)
Lindsey Greene: 2-4, 2 HR's, 5 RBI's
Quincy: 0
Truman State: 12
(Game 2)
Lex Van Nostrand: 2-2, 2 RBI's
Lady Hawks: (12-16, 6-8)
Culver-Stockton: 4
Clarke: 5
(Game 1)
Cassie Burris: 2-3, 2 HR's, 3 RBI's
Culver-Stockton: 3
Clarke: 5
(Game 2)
Sam Powers: 2-run double
Lady Wildcats: (13-9, 8-7)
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 3
SIU-Edwardsville: 9
Johnathan Fleek: 3-4, RBI
Leathernecks: (7-19)
