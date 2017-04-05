Hundreds of Quincy residents experience power outage Wednesday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hundreds of Quincy residents experience power outage Wednesday

Posted:
Traffic light out at 12th and Jefferson Traffic light out at 12th and Jefferson
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds in the Quincy area were without power Wednesday morning.

The number of reported outages grew slowly Wednesday morning.  Approximately 570 homes were in the dark just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ameren Illinois outage map. 

The traffic light at the intersection of 12th and Jefferson was also not working.  Drivers had to navigate the intersection as a four way stop.

No word from Ameren officials on what caused the outage or when power may be fully restored. 

Click here to visit the Ameren Illinois online power outage map and view the latest number of outages. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.