Iowa Senate OKs gun bill with stand-your-ground provision

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The GOP-controlled Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would make sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including adding a stand-your-ground provision.

The chamber voted 33-17 Tuesday for the bill. The House, which passed it recently, must vote again because of some changes in the Senate.

The stand-your-ground provision would allow people to use deadly force anywhere if they believe such force is necessary to avoid injury or risk to one's life or safety. Opponents warn it would increase gun violence and racial tensions. A similar provision in Florida gained national attention following the 2012 shooting death of an unarmed black teenager.

Advocates call the provision a needed strengthening of Second Amendment rights.

The bill would also allow firearms at the Capitol and allow citizens to sue local governments for enacting gun-free zones.

