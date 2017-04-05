Mail-in ballot breaks tie for Mt. Sterling Alderman - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mail-in ballot breaks tie for Mt. Sterling Alderman

By Zachary Voss
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) -

When election officials in Brown County started counting ballots Tuesday night, they noticed a tie in one of the races.

The race for Mt. Sterling Ward 1 Alderman between Casey Scranton and Edward Wagner was deadlocked, with each candidate receiving 104 votes.

Election officials realized they were still missing a mail-in ballot, which they said had until April 18th to arrive.

The wait was shorter than anticipated, when the ballot arrived Wednesday morning. 

When officials opened the ballot, the vote was cast for Scranton, who pulled out a 105-104 victory. 

Brown County officials said this was the closest race they have seen.

Results are considered unofficial until the official canvas on April 12th. 

