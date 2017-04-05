Mail-in ballot breaks tie for Mt. Sterling Alderman

The state of Missouri has been looking to get more children in school at an earlier age.More >>
The state of Missouri has been looking to get more children in school at an earlier age.More >>
Republican Tom Ernst sealed a victory Tuesday in the race for Quincy's 3rd Ward Alderman.More >>
Republican Tom Ernst sealed a victory Tuesday in the race for Quincy's 3rd Ward Alderman.More >>
Students were living in the past at Quincy Notre Dame Tuesday. The students celebrated Victorian Day to try and show what it was like to live in the Victorian period, which was from 1830s to 1901.More >>
Students were living in the past at Quincy Notre Dame Tuesday. The students celebrated Victorian Day to try and show what it was like to live in the Victorian period, which was from 1830s to 1901.More >>
Democrat Dave Bauer clinched his fourth term as Quincy's 2nd Ward Alderman during Tuesday's election.More >>
Democrat Dave Bauer clinched his fourth term as Quincy's 2nd Ward Alderman during Tuesday's election.More >>
The deadline to file your taxes is just two weeks away and local agents say now is when they start to get busy.More >>
The deadline to file your taxes is just two weeks away and local agents say now is when they start to get busy.More >>
With spring getting into full swing, local businesses continue to hire seasonal workers, with some still needing several workers to fill positions.More >>
With spring getting into full swing, local businesses continue to hire seasonal workers, with some still needing several workers to fill positions.More >>
Election Day arrived and residents went to the polls to cast their vote for key races across the Tri-States, and voter turnout varied greatly.More >>
Election Day arrived and residents went to the polls to cast their vote for key races across the Tri-States, and voter turnout varied greatly.More >>
The Adams County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that animal cruelty charges were no longer being pursued against a Quincy veterinarian.More >>
The Adams County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that animal cruelty charges were no longer being pursued against a Quincy veterinarian.More >>