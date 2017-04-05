Honor Flight: First 2017 mission set for departure

The first mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program is scheduled for departure Thursday morning.

The mission will include veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The group consists of 30 veterans – two from WWII, 12 from Korea and 16 who served in Vietnam.

Among the group of veterans are the five Harrison brothers – one who served in Korea and the other four served in Vietnam. They come from Palmyra, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Troy, and Kirksville.

Besides the Harrison brothers, this trip will also include another sets of brothers – the Lesters from the Macomb/Blandinsville/Colchester area and the three members of the Jackson family which represent service during WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

The veterans will head to Washington DC along with 26 guardians, many of which are relatives of the veterans.

This is the 41st mission overall since the program started back in 2010 and will continue to increase the total number of local veterans who have flown to Washington DC for free to over the 1,200 mark.

The trip will depart from Hannibal LaGrange University’s campus Thursday around 2 a.m. The 56 Veterans and their Guardians will travel by charter bus to St. Louis Lambert International Airport where they will board a flight to Baltimore and then on to our nation’s capital.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea Way and Lincoln Memorials.

Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.

Other stops later that day include the Iwo Jima Memorial dedicated to that WWII battle and the Marines who fought there.

Next is a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and seeing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The trip will end with a visit to the Air Force Memorial that overlooks the Pentagon and Washington DC where they will also enjoy dinner prior to returning to Reagan National for their trip home.

The direct flight will take them back to St. Louis where they will board a bus for the trip to Hannibal. The expected arrival time will be around 10:30 p.m. at HLGU’s Mabee Sports Complex.

To date Great River Honor Flight, the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program has flown 1,196 local Veterans to Washington D.C. since it was established in October of 2009.

The Great River Honor Flight offers one-day trips to Washington, D.C. for these local heroes at no cost to them.

Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in our area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

See the full itinerary here and the list of veterans taking Thursday's flight here.