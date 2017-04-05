JWCC trustees await election results

(WGEM) - The race for John Wood Community College Board of Trustees seats is waiting for counts on write-in votes.

The race spans over nine counties with results not yet counted in several of the counties, including Adams.

Four candidates are seeking a spot on the board, but only three will be elected.

Incumbents Larry Fischer and Diane Ary are expected to gain reelection, with the final spot going to either Rev. Orville Jones or Bob Rhea.

Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh said he expects to have results in by Wednesday afternoon. Other counties such as Scott and Hancock said it could be up to two weeks before they have the results.