New bishop visits Quincy for the first time

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The new Methodist bishop of the Illinois Great River Conference made his way to the Quincy area Wednesday.

Bishop Frank Beard visited with Chaddock students and answered questions about what it means to be a bishop.

Beard oversees more than 830 churches in Illinois. Beard works out of Springfield but was in Quincy Wednesday to see how the conference can better partner with agencies that the Methodist ministry supports.

"Not only with Chaddock but with some of our other institutions in regards to children, we have a new initiative called Our Conference, Our Kids," Beard said. "I think it's a $1.2 million project to raise money that will help sustain spiritual life programs and ministries in those institutions."

This is the first visit to Quincy Beard has made as the bishop of the Illinois Great River conference since he was elected last July. 

