Child abuse prevention top of mind during flag raising ceremony

The Advocacy Network for Children takes in over 400 cases of Child abuse or neglect a year just in the Tri-States alone and Wednesday, they remembered those children who have been victims of abuse or neglect.

The organization, along with local law enforcement, held a flag raising ceremony in front of the Adams County Courthouse for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The flag will fly throughout the month of April.

Todd Shackelford, Executive director of the Advocacy Network, said it serves as a reminder to the community to report any suspected abuse.

"We want people to be aware of the fact that child abuse does occur," Shackelford said. "It occurs in every community we serve in our nine county area. We want people to be apart of the solution for child abuse by reporting it if they suspect child abuse or neglect."

Officials said a report of child abuse is made every ten seconds in the U.S. If you see suspected child abuse, you're encourage to call the national child abuse hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453).