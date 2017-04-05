Two Lee County cities near top in affordability

A recently published survey shows two Lee County cities are at different levels of affordability.

Smart Asset, a finance technology company from New York published the most affordable cities this year in Iowa. The survey uses property tax, real estate value, and median family income to determine the values.

The company found that Fort Madison was the third most affordable, while Keokuk was the tenth. Residents in Keokuk said things have changed the past few years and they felt that has led to the ranking.

"I have noticed that a lot of factories have left and I get excited when there is movement and there are talks about bringing jobs back to the area and I hope they do come back and flourish," Keokuk resident Shannon Zetterlund said.

The survey showed the median income for Keokuk families is $8,000 less per year than in Fort Madison.

The national ranking is an even wider gap with Fort Madison the 89th best city and Keokuk the 371st.

You can find the survey here.