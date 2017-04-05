Hannibal council race prompts runoff

A runoff is set to happen in Hannibal's 5th Ward council race after no candidate received at least 50 percent of the vote, according to the Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger.

Dornberger said city charter calls for at least 50 percent of the vote to call a winner. In Tuesday's election, Colin Welch received 48 percent of the votes, while Gordon Ipson netted 32 percent and Richard Garrett had 20 percent.

Dornberger said the top two candidates (Welch and Ipson) will face-off in a special election April 18. She said the Hannibal Council must first give approval to move forward with the election.