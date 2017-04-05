Lee county officials take a proactive approach to healthy living - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee county officials take a proactive approach to healthy living

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Lee County Officials are using a proactive approach to push healthy lifestyles for families. 

The program is called Live Healthy Lee County. The program helps with issues like obesity, mental health, transportation, and communication.

They have also created a local food guide that shows all the fresh food made in local restaurants. 

"Eating fresh fruits and vegetables, less salt, less sugar in the diet, and less pop," Julie Schilling with the Lee County Health Dept. said. "This promotes healthy fresh foods and that is very important." 

Schilling said teaching good habits should start at a young age.

If you want more information, including the 2017 food guide and local trails, visit www.livehealthyleecounty.org 

