Police arrest semi-nude suspect for attacking QU friar

Quincy University officials say on Wednesday night a suspect in his underwear attacked a QU friar in Brenner Library.

Quincy police say the incident started by St. Francis church at 18th Street and College Avenue. According to Lt. Jeff Nevin, the suspect was messing with the scaffolding and tried to pull a cloth off a cross.

Lt. Nevin says the suspect, identified as George Scott, 36, was intoxicated and upset because he was denied access to QU's Brenner Library yesterday. Brother Terry Santiapillai says he denied Scott access because he wasn't making sense and felt the students were at risk. Scott isn't a student, Nevin says.

Matt Bergman with Quincy University says Scott walked into the library in his underwear and when confronted, he attacked Santiapillai at the library desk with a stick. Nevin says when Scott picked up a stapler, someone intervened and held him on the ground until QPD officers arrived.

A student who called police says it was a bizarre incident.

"I just was thinking how to help Brother Terry and how to help my friend from being injured at all and just take control of the situation," Angeline Cronin said. "Not that I was helping, I was just focused on keeping them safe."

Bergman says the students helped keep the incident from escalating further.

"Their quick thinking and their actions that took place here tonight, I think really show how close nit the QU family is and how our students are willing to help in just about any situation," Bergman added.

Scott has been booked into the Adams County jail, suspected of aggravated battery.

Santiapillai says he wasn't hurt and just glad the students were safe.