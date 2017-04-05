QND's Cline, Hayes cap prep careers with college commitments

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Prior to high school Lucas Cline and Cole Hayes only played one year of soccer together as eighth graders on a club team.



But in a few weeks they will graduate having made plenty of memories on the pitch in four years at Quincy Notre Dame.



It's only fitting for the Raider duo to make their college commitments together and Wednesday afternoon they did so.



Cline is taking his keeper skills to the University of Tulsa and Quincy University is getting Hayes' ability to score goals.



Both can't wait for the opportunity that begins this fall.



"I've been preparing for this for the past four years and all of my coaches, family, (and) friends have really supported me. They have given me the confidence that I need to succeed," Cline said.



"I'm sure it will sink in when I get on campus in August but I'm enjoying the feeling of having this decision behind me."



According to Hayes, "It's just a great program (and) great facilities at Legends Stadium. It just felt right to me. It just felt like the right fit. I'm really excited for it and I'm really excited to get with the team, see what it's like, and adjust to the college game.



Cline exits coming off an All-State and All-American senior season while Hayes leaves as one of the top goal scorers in program history.



However, it's the lasting friendships both made during their Raider playing days, and the bond they share, that made signing day extra special.



"From sitting on the bench our freshman year cheering our teammates on, and going in (the game) every once in a while, and then maturing as a player, and as friends, and getting older together, and making a mark on the QND program together, it's awesome to sign with him," Hayes indicated.



Cline added: "I wouldn't have it any other way. I'm grateful that he waited for me to make my decision because obviously he was a little impatient, but he's been with me the past four years. Honestly (it means) everything."



Cline joins a Tulsa program coming off its third straight American Athletic Conference championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and Hayes heads to QU following the Hawks' 12-win season which also ended in the NCAA Tournament.