Hancock County readjusts after voters defeat school tax

Superintendent Kent Young said he isn't sure if the district will be able to build the gymnasium.

The district will now have to install window units instead.

Schools across Hancock county have continued to deal with facility issues.

However, a proposed sales tax to help change that failed to garner enough support on Tuesday's election.

Superintendent Todd Fox spoke Wednesday about what the district was hoping to accomplish.

"Well it's a 1922 building, and it does not have air conditioning. It has an old boiler system." Fox said. "So we were looking at putting an entire new HVAC system into the Bowen building."

"It's not ideal." Fox said. "We need an entire new HVAC system, but it's what we'll do."

Superintendent Kent Young with the Nauvoo-Colusa school district said his district was also hoping to improve its facilities, by building a new gymnasium. Since the district closed its elementary school two years ago, crowding has become a problem.

"When we just had junior high, or even high school and junior high, it wasn't as big a deal, but now we have first grade, and junior high students on the other side when it's rainy like this." Young said.

Now that the district won't see nearly $68,000 in revenue, Young added that they may need to change course.

"Well at this time, I'm not sure it's going to happen, just because of the complexity." Young said. "The state of Illinois, they've changed their building codes and regulations."

Fox noted that Southeastern will plan on paying for the window units with proceeds from the McDonough County and Schuyler County facility taxes. The district is able to do so because they have students who reside in each county.

Young stated that Nauvoo-Colusa will continue to talk with contractors and architects to find out another solution for the gymnasium problem.