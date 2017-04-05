Adams County Jail project moving ahead of schedule - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County Jail project moving ahead of schedule

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Crews finished demolition work at the new Adams County Jail Site.
Steel beams lay on the ground at the demolition site.
Crew picks up debris at the demolition site.
Sign indicates to drivers road is closed.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Progress on the new Adams County Jail site is going faster than expected.

Officials say demolition at 6th and Vermont in downtown Quincy is complete and cleanup should wrap up next week. The county recently signed contracts to conduct a survey of gravesites from an old cemetery, which is on a section of the property planned for the new jail.

Officials say being ahead of schedule means that survey won't impact other work.

"Finished six weeks early, that will give us time to do the grave survey and if we find anything to move the bodies," Kent Snider, Adams County Jail Subcommittee member, said. "That just gives us a little more time because we will start construction hopefully early to mid July."

Bids for construction of the new jail will be sent out later this month.

