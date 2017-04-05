Plate Power: Walters providing consistent pop in Quincy lineup

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- In the third game of the Quincy University baseball season Jake Walters hit his first home run. By the eighth game the senior second baseman had six homers.



Walters put on a remarkable power supply leaving the yard at least once in five consecutive games.



And he hasn't let off the gas pedal.



Walters has accounted for a team-high 12 home runs, just one shy of the top spot in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.



Coming into the season that number may have been far-fetched. In fact, even he's a little surprised by the pop in his bat.



"I'm still kind of baffled by it, too," Walters said.



"It seemed for a while there every hit I had was a home run and I can't explain it. I certainly don't go up there trying to hit home runs. I just go up there and try to hit it hard, (and) whatever happens happens."



According to fellow Hawks senior Dominic Miles, "I know he's had the power all year. I (have) played with him two or three years now with the (Quincy) Gems and Quincy (University), and I know he's had it in the tank, but he just lifts balls this year and they find their way out."



Walters leads the conference in slugging percentage, his 36 RBI's are one short of being tops in the GLVC, and he's scored 32 runs which is good enough for third.



Head coach Josh Rabe is quick to praise Walters for his ability at the plate.



"He's probably the best hitter I've ever coached," Rabe said.



"He gives you a quality at-bat every time he steps up there. Obviously the home runs are eye-catching but the little things he does in the (batters) box to figure out pitches (and) help the younger guys on the team. He's just been a great fit here at Quincy University."



Walters and the Hawks have won eight out of their last 10 games to climb into a three-way tie for first place in the GLVC West Division. They start an eight-game home stand Saturday against Missouri-St. Louis.