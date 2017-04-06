MoDOT urges driver caution during Work Zone Awareness Week

Hundreds in the Quincy area woke up Wednesday morning without power.More >>
Kyle Moore clinched his second term as Quincy Mayor during Tuesday's election.
When election officials in Brown County started counting ballots Tuesday night, they noticed a tie in one of the races.
The race for John Wood Community College Board of Trustees is waiting for counts on write-in votes.
The first mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program is scheduled for departure Thursday morning.
The GOP-controlled Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would make sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including adding a stand-your-ground provision.
