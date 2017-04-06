MoDOT urges driver caution during Work Zone Awareness Week

As spring approaches, more work zones will begin to pop up, and officials warn everyone to pay attention.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews said they have close calls all the time, and it's mostly because drivers are going too fast or aren't paying attention in work zones.



During Work Zone Awareness Week crews urge people to stay off their phones.

The punishment for injuring or killing a worker in Missouri is a fine of up to $10,000 dollars and loss of your license for a year.