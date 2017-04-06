Senate votes to `go nuclear' on high court pick

The new Methodist bishop of the Illinois Great River Conference made his way to the Quincy area Wednesday. Bishop Frank Beard visited with Chaddock students.More >>
Lee County Officials are using a proactive approach to push healthy lifestyles for families.More >>
A recently published survey shows two Lee County cities are at different levels of affordability.More >>
A runoff is set to happen in Hannibal's 5th Ward council race after no candidate received at least 50 percent of the vote, according to the Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger.More >>
Hundreds in the Quincy area woke up Wednesday morning without power.More >>
The Advocacy Network for Children takes in over 400 cases of Child abuse or neglect a year just in the Tri-States alone. Wednesday, they remembered those children who have been victims of abuse or neglect.More >>
The first mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program departed early Thursday morning.More >>
