Macomb police investigate baby's death

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities in Macomb were investigating a baby's death Thursday morning, according to McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson.

The Macomb Police Department said the investigation was taking place at a trailer park on South Ward Street.

Police said the baby was 4 months old, but shared no other details. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

