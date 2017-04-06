Macomb police investigating baby's death

Authorities in Macomb are conducting an investigation into the death of a 3 and a half month old infant Thursday morning.

Police said rescue personnel were dispatched after receiving a 911 call from 821 South Ward Street for an unresponsive infant.

Life saving measures were initiated on scene before the infant was transported to McDonough District Hospital where it was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The investigation is taking place because an apparent cause of death was not readily recognizable, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Friday morning to determine the cause of death.