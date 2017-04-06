Barges break loose near Saverton, Mo.

Several barges broke loose Thursday morning above Lock and Dam 22 at Saverton, Missouri, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Spokesperson Dana Schmitt said nine barges broke away from a boat at 10:15 a.m. He said the barges were carrying grain.

Schmitt said it was unclear how it happened, but it was under investigation. He said there were no injuries and no contamination occurred.

An employee at Lock and Dam 22 said he didn't think there was any damage to the dam. He said they wouldn't be able to determine if the gates were damaged until the barges were removed.

Schmitt said an assist vessel was heading to the area to help with the situation. He said removal of the barges would begin Friday morning.