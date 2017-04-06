Man gets prison time for burglarizing local businesses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man gets prison time for burglarizing local businesses

Screenshot of surveillance footage at Bonkers back in July. Screenshot of surveillance footage at Bonkers back in July.
Damage at Going Bonkers in Quincy after a break-in. Damage at Going Bonkers in Quincy after a break-in.
Screenshot of surveillance footage at Twin Oaks Club in late August. Screenshot of surveillance footage at Twin Oaks Club in late August.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Collinsville, Illinois, man accused of breaking into several local businesses last year received prison time during his sentencing Thursday, according to court records.

Records show Bradley Seyler was sentenced to 14 years on prison on two burglary charges. He was facing seven counts of burglary, but five were dismissed when he pleaded guilty in February.

Police said Seyler broke into multiple businesses in the area including Going Bonkers, Knights of Columbus, Scottie's Fun Spot, O'Griffs, The Dock, Tangerine Bowl and Twin Oaks.

Jennifer Seyler was also arrested in relation to the burglary investigation. Court records show she's scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 26.

Seyler was also sentenced to another nine years in prison on a separate charge. He pleaded guilty in February to a charge of possession of a weapon in a penal institution.

