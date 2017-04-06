Woman killed in McDonough Co. crash

Authorities said a Vermont, Illinois, woman died in a McDonough County crash Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police reported the crash happened east of Industry on County Road 350 North at approximately 9:25 a.m.

A press release stated Alex K. Hance, 20, of Industry, was driving east on CR 350 when he approached the intersection at County Road 1700 East. It stated Hance then struck the driver's side of another car at the intersection driven by an unidentified 81-year-old woman.

Police said it was an unmarked intersection.

Authorities said the force of the impact pushed the vehicles into a field on the northeast corner of the field.

ISP said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hance was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.